eBay · 32 mins ago
Refurb Apple iMac Intel Core i5 2.7GHz 22" Desktop
$350 $1,299
free shipping

That's $175 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $120.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Vombotsupply via eBay.
  • A 90-day Vombotsupply warranty applies.
  • Intel Core i5-4570R 2.7GHz Haswell quad-core processor
  • 21.5" 1920x1080 LED-backlit display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB hard drive
  • macOS
  • Model: ME086LL/A
  • Published 32 min ago
