Intel Haswell Core i5-4570 3.2GHz quad-core processor

27" 2560x1440 IPS LED-backlit LCD

8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive

Nvidia GeForce GT 755M 1GB graphics

USB 3.0, Thunderbolt, media card reader

Mac OS X 10.12 (Sierra)

L.A. Computer Company offers the refurbished late-2013 Apple iMac Intel Haswell Core i5 3.2GHz 27" Desktop forplusfor shipping. That's $950 off list, although we saw it for $41 less on Cyber Monday. Features include:A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.