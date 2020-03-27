Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 34 mins ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm Sport Smart Watch
$295 in cart $347
free shipping

That's $120 less than what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • The price drops in cart
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
Features
  • GPS always-on retina display
  • 32GB internal storage
  • electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Model: MWVD2LLA
