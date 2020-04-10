Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS Sport Smartwatch
$297 in cart $349
free shipping

It's the lowest price we've seen for this in any condition. (Most store charge around $400 for a new one.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay, who provide a 90-day warranty.
  • The price drops automatically in-cart.
  • GPS
  • always-on retina display
  • 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
  • electrical and optical heart sensors
  • compass
  • SOS and fall detection
  • ECG app
  • Model: MWV82LL/A
