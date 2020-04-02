Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS Sport Smartwatch
$297 in-cart $400
free shipping

That's $87 less than the best we could find for a new one today and the lowest price we've seen for this in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • The price drops in-cart.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • GPS
  • always-on retina display
  • 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
  • electrical and optical heart sensors
  • compass
  • SOS and fall detection
  • ECG app
  • Model: MWV82LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Apple
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register