eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch
$237 $429
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen and $92 less than the best deal for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by vipoutlet via eBay.
  • To get this deal, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
  • A 1-year vipoutlet warranty applies.
Features
  • available in Space Gray
  • Model: MU6D2LL/A
  • Published 15 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
7 comments
sunku447
seller refurbished. mis guided title.
9 hr 33 min ago
jazzmcazz
This item's price is incorrect
12 hr 53 min ago
biplomat
It is 237 when you add to cart but it is refurbished.
12 hr 53 min ago
theinsanejuggalo
It was $237. Purchased
14 hr 1 min ago
williamku
$279 and refurb
14 hr 7 min ago
williamku
t says $237?
14 hr 8 min ago
cmickjr
wrong price and refurbished
14 hr 29 min ago