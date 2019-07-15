New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$295 $499
free shipping
VIP Outlet offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 40mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Pink Sand for $369. In cart, that price drops to $295.20. With free shipping, that's $190 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
eBay · 6 hrs ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$143 $279
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver for $179. In cart, that price drops to $143.20. With free shipping, that's $56 under the lowest price we could find for it new. Buy Now
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
Walmart · 5 days ago
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$199 $279
free shipping
Walmart offers the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in White or Black for $199 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and $80 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
Amazon · 5 days ago
Amazfit Verge GPS Smartwatch
$127 $160
free shipping
Amazfit via Amazon offers its Amazfit Verge GPS Smartwatch in several colors (Gray pictured) for $126.99. With free shipping, that's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- built-in Alexa
- IP68 waterproof rating
- heart rate monitoring
- sleep analysis
- 12 sport tracking modes
JCPenney · 45 mins ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$30 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Jsgjmy Apple Watch Leather Band
$7 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Jsgjmy via Amazon offers its Jsgjmy Replacement Apple Watch Leather Band in Light Tan with Series 4/3 Gold Clasp for $14.99. Coupon code "R4L9ENNG" stacks with the 10% off on-page clip coupon cutting it to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in January. Buy Now
- available in size S/M
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Kyisgos Genuine Leather Band
$10 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Kyisgos via Amazon offers its Kyisgos 42mm/44mm Genuine Leather Band for Apple Watch in Black for $13.99. Coupon code "SWFBUFR6" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 100% genuine leather band
- compatible with all Apple Watch models
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Refurb Motorola Moto G6 Play 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone
$71
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Motorola Moto G6 Play 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Deep Indigo for $89. Add to cart to cut the price to $71.20. With free shipping, that is $28 under last week's mention for a new model and is the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. (That is the best we could find by $99 for new model.) Buy Now
- A 90-day VIP warranty applies
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz 4-core processor
- 5.7" 1440x720 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 13MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
eBay · 5 hrs ago
Open-Box Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet
$193 $329
free shipping
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $240.99. In-cart that drops to $192.79. With free shipping, that's $48 under our mention from a six days ago and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
Apple · 1 mo ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Target · 1 mo ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon · 6 days ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$145
free shipping
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
