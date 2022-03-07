That's the lowest price we've seen in any condition and $96 less than Apple charges for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's a savings of $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In White or Black
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTEY2LL/A
It's within $9 of the best price it's ever been at Amazon. (This deal applies only to the Green/Clover model.) Buy Now at Amazon
- crack-resistant front crystal
- IP6X dust resistance and swim proof
- always-on Retina display
- measures blood oxygen level
- takes ECG
- sleep tracker
That's $20 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay
- watchOS 6
- 32GB storage
- up to 18 hours battery life
- Model: MKQ03LL/A
That's $129 less than buying a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by cellfeee via eBay
- This is backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate
- available in several colors (Black pictured)
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00J3LL/A
A few highlights are kids' trackers at $60, the Versa 2 for $130, and the Sense for $200 after discounts. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Fitbit Charge 5 for $119.25 ($61 off).
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen for this smart watch in any condition. (It's also $89 under what you'd pay for a new-in-box unit at Walmart.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
- Auto Workout Tracking
- Advanced Sleep / Continuous SpO2
- Android OS
- 44mm screen size
- 164 feet water resistance
- AMOLED display screen
- Model: SM-R870NZKAXAA
Take half off with coupon code "P5TRJPFC". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Blduzn via Amazon.
- silicone
Apply coupon code "HOIA5ZAL" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Pink.
- Sold by ZDSmart via Amazon.
- 14 sport modes
- 1.69" IPS touch display
- magnetic charging USB cable
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
It's the best price for these colors by $28 and Apple charges nearly twice as much. (If you like Deep Violet, not available here, check Amazon to get it for around a buck less.) Buy Now at Verizon
- Available in several colors (Saddle Brown pictured).
- specially tanned and finished European leather
- credit card or ID pocket
- matching strap
For new lines only, buy an iPhone 13 from Verizon and get up to $1,000 off a second iPhone 13 via promo credit over 36 months. Or, get up to a $1,000 prepaid Mastercard when porting an existing line. Shop Now at Verizon
- These deals apply to the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini
It's at least $14 under what other stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Midnight at this price.
- certified for Qi charging
Use coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this price. You'd pay $23 more for a sealed unit from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- compatible with select iPhone, iPad, and iPod models
- Model: MD826AM/A
Sign In or Register