Rakuten · 42 mins ago
$156 $360
free shipping
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $194.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $155.98. With free shipping, that's $13 under our March mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today by $44). Buy Now
- A 30-day return policy and a 60-day replacement warranty fulfilled by the seller applies
- S3 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch
- 1.5" 340x272 OLED display
- 8GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- heart rate sensor & altimeter
- watchOS 5
Amazon · 5 days ago
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch w/ Sport Loop
$379 $429
free shipping
Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch w/ Sport Loop in Gold/Pink Sand for $379 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- 64-bit dual-core S4 processor
- 448x368 OLED display
- 16GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 5, and GPS
- electrical heart sensor
- up to 18 hour battery life
- watchOS 5
Walmart · 5 days ago
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$199 $279
free shipping
Walmart offers the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in White or Black for $199 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $70 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + 4G 44mm Smartwatch
$480
free shipping
Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + 4G 44mm Smartwatch in Space Gray with Black Sport Band for $479.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Features
- W3 dual-core processor
- 324x394 OLED display
- 16GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS
- 18-hour battery life
- WatchOS 5
- Model: MTUW2LL/A
Amazon · 5 days ago
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm Smartwatch
$349 $399
free shipping
Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch in Black for $349 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $35.) Buy Now
Features
- W3 dual-core processor
- 324x394 OLED display
- 16GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS
- 18-hour battery life
- watchOS 5
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Lwsengme Silicone Sport Band for Apple Watch
$4
free shipping
That's $6 off and best price we could find
Lwsengme via Amazon offers its Lwsengme Silicone Sport Band for Apple Watch in several colors (Burlywood pictured) for $8.99. Coupon code "X9VJHP2A"
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music GPS Fitness Smartwatch
$160 $200
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Granite Blue/Rose Gold for $199.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $159.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40 and the second cheapest Garmin Vivoactive 3 we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- heart rate monitor
- sunlight-readable 1.2" 240x240 color touchscreen
- contactless payment via Garmin Pay
- activity tracking
- smart notification
- Bluetooth
- up to seven days battery life
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Fitbit Versa Smartwatch
$160 $200
free shipping
CE Overstock via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch in Gray/Silver or Peach/Rose Gold for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $151.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $28.
Update: The price has increased to $199.99 before coupon, $159.99 after. Buy Now
Features
- over 15 exercise modes & sleep monitor
- tracking of heart rate, steps, distance, calories, & more
- storage and playback for over 300 songs
- water resistance to 164 feet
- over 4 days of battery life
- small and large wrist bands
Rakuten · 11 hrs ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 13
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes
$44 $150
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes for $54.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $21, although most stores charge about $100 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 14
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
G.H. Bass Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots
$24
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the G.H. Bass & Co. Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots in Grey for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Bass men's leather boots and the best deal today by $37 in any color. Buy Now
Features
- Full-grain leather uppers
- Available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
Apple · 4 days ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$140 $159
free shipping
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $139.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $19 today. Buy Now
Tips
- it's marked as out of stock but can still be purchased at this price
Features
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
eBay · 11 hrs ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple Mac mini Core i5 Desktop w/ 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
$529 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $470 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.0, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or later
