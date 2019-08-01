New
Rakuten · 4 mins ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$149 $360
free shipping

TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver/White for $174.97. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $148.72. With free shipping, that's $3 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today by $71 for refurb model). Buy Now

Tips
  • A 30-day return policy and a 60-day replacement warranty fulfilled by the seller applies
  • you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
  • S3 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch
  • 1.5" 340x272 OLED display
  • 8GB internal storage
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • heart rate sensor & altimeter
  • watchOS 5
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 8/1/2019
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches Rakuten Apple
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register