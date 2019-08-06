New
Rakuten · 19 mins ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$140
free shipping

TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver/White for $174.97. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $148.72. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today for refurb model by $97.)

Update: Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops the price to $139.98. Buy Now

  • A 30-day return policy and a 60-day replacement warranty fulfilled by the seller applies
  • S3 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch
  • 1.5" 340x272 OLED display
  • 8GB internal storage
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • heart rate sensor & altimeter
  • watchOS 5
Buy from Rakuten
  • Code "APPAREL20"
All Deals Smart Watches Rakuten Apple
