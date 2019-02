W2 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch

1.65" 312x390 OLED display

8GB internal storage

802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2

heart rate sensor & altimeter

watchOS 4

As one of its daily deals, A4C offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + 4G 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray forwith. That's tied with our expired mention from five days ago and $149 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Deal ends today. It features:Note: A 90-day A4C warranty applies.