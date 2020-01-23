Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 33 mins ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch w/ Sport Band
$174 $199
free shipping

That's $15 less than a new model costs. Buy Now at eBay

  • Coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" bags this price
  • sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
  • S3 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch
  • 1.5" 340x272 OLED display
  • 8GB internal storage
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • heart rate sensor & altimeter
  • watchOS 5
  • in Black
  • Model: MTGH2LL/A
  • Expires 1/23/2020
