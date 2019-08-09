Today only, TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch with Sport Band in Silver/White for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll bag $20.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $13 under our expired mention from two days ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $70). Buy Now