Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch w/ Sport Band
$140 $330
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch with Sport Band in Silver/White for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. With free shipping, that's $139 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it with $21 in Rakuten points from our expired mention from two days ago. Buy Now

  • A 30-day return policy and a 60-day replacement warranty fulfilled by the seller applies
  • S3 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch
  • 1.5" 340x272 OLED display
  • 8GB internal storage
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • heart rate sensor & altimeter
  • watchOS 5
