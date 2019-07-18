New
Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$140 w/ $28 in Rakuten points $330
free shipping

TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll get $27.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $31 under last week's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now

  • No warranty information is provided.
Details
  • Code "APPAREL20"
  • Expires 7/18/2019
