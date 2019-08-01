- Create an Account or Login
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $164.97. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $140.22. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest outright price we've seen, although that included $28 in super points. (It's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver/White for $174.97. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $148.72. With free shipping, that's $3 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today by $71 for refurb model). Buy Now
GSPStore via Amazon offers the YPKStore Replacement Band for Apple Watch for $6.99. Coupon code "50M5O2D7" cuts that to $3.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $5.99 before coupon, $2.99 after. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the Mobile Kingdom Bluetooth Smartwatch with Camera in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Coupon code "DN10" drops that to $20.70. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $76 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $5 under last week's mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
eBags via Rakuten offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in Black or Burnt Orange for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. Even better, you'll bag $8.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from last week and the best price we could find today by $27. Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $69. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $58.65. With free shipping, that's $11 under our mention from five days ago (which included $10 in Rakuten credit) and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $16.) Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, the best deal for a refurb today by at least $10, and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition. Buy Now
BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 128GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $209.95 with free shipping. That's $25 under our March mention and an all-time low price. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $31.) Buy Now
