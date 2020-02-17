Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 38 mins ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$137 $200
free shipping

That's at least $52 less than you'd pay for a new one and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • use coupon code "JPRESDAY" to drop the price
Features
  • available in Space Grey
  • GPS and barometric altimeter
  • Dual-core processor
  • Intelligent activity tracker
  • WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
  • WatchOS 4
  • Model: MTF02LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Apple
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register