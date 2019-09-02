Personalize your DealNews Experience
cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 2 38mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch in several colors (Space Grey pictured) for $139.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen for this watch in any condition. (It's $50 under the best deal for we could find for a refurb today.) Buy Now
BestBuy offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 4G 40mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch in Gold Pink for $379 with free shipping. That's $21 under our May mention and the best price we've seen. (It is a low today by $150.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS + 4G Smartwatch in White for $229 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $80. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch with Sport Band in Space Gray/Black for $379 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50, although most charge $400 or more. (For further comparison, we saw it for $390 with $86 in Rakuten points in our July mention). Buy Now
Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch with Sport Band in Silver/White for $412.59. In-cart, that drops to $359.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our mention from last week in another color and the lowest price we could find now by $54. (For further comparison, it's within $6 of the best outright price we've seen).
Note: You must choose "Free No-Rush Shipping" to get this price. Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
StackSocial offers the Mobile Kingdom Bluetooth Smartwatch with Camera in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Coupon code "DN10" drops that to $20.70. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $76 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
eBay discounts a selection of electronics, apparel, home goods, tools, and more during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Galaxy 4 Shoes in Cloud White for $39.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that is $2 under last August's mention and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best now by $2, although most charge $50 or more.) Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Smartphone for AT&T in Gold or Space Gray for $729.99. Coupon code "APLXS64" drops it to $699.99. (You'll have to remove the $7.35 shipping insurance in-cart to see this price.) That's $399 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129.99. That's $15 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $15.) Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
