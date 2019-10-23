Personalize your DealNews Experience
Most stores charge around $170 for a refurb Series 2 with a Sports band, so you're saving at least $20. Buy Now at eBay
That's $15 off and a rare discount on a newly-released Apple Watch. Buy Now at Amazon
That's within $2 of the best deal we've seen; it's the lowest price now by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $9 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $109.) Buy Now at Amazon
That's $35 under yesterday's mention for a similar watch and the lowest price we could find by $40. It's also the second-lowest price we've seen for this watch in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
Save on smart watches, handbags, sunglasses, wallets, belts, and other accessories. Shop Now at Fossil
That's around $30 under the best price we could find for a similar model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less last month. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
It's a low by $18 today and by far the best we've seen. (It's also $28 cheaper than our March mention.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $70 under the best deal we could find for a similar plan elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Most stores charge around $30. They're available in Black / Blue or Blue / Pink in many sizes. Buy Now at eBay
It's the best deal we could find for any carrier by $101. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's $50 under our refurb mention from over a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $129 less than buying a new unit.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $30, and tied with the best price we've seen for this GSM unlocked model. Buy Now at eBay
