New
eBay · 55 mins ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 2 38mm w/ Milanese Loop Band
$150 $170
free shipping

Most stores charge around $170 for a refurb Series 2 with a Sports band, so you're saving at least $20. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by always.deals via eBay
  • No warranty info is provided.
Features
  • in several color combinations
  • aluminum case
  • Ion-X glass display
  • dual-core processor
  • heart rate sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope
  • microphone and speaker
  • 802.11n wireless and Bluetooth 4.0
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Apple
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register