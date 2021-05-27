Apple Watch Series 2 38mm / 42mm Smartwatch from $80

That's a savings of at least $15 over buying a watch of this increasingly rare series elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies.
-
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's a great price considering you'll pay $199 direct from Apple. Buy Now at Walmart
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTF02LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $46. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Product (Red).
- This item is currently out of stock but can be purchased now to be fulfilled when it returns in stock on May 28.
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00A3LL/A
It's $30 under list and the best price price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- dual-core processore
- intelligent activity tracker
- aluminum case
- sport band
- Model: MTF32LL/A
Save on the latest flagship Galaxy phones and Galaxy watches, as well as earlier generations, in new, refurb, and open-box condition. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Verizon Smartphone for $239 ($174 under factory-sealed unlocked model).
That's $140 under the best price we could find for a retail-boxed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
Apply coupon code "SXCMN4CZ" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- The Silver drops to $8.99 after coupon.
- Sold by Yuyunus via Amazon.
- ultra-thin stainless steel
- adjustable
That's the best outright price we've seen, and the lowest price we could find today by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- built-in accelerometer
- view your activities, track progress toward goals and share data
- customizable display shows time, date, alarm and more
- control music and your VIRB action camera
- GPS and GLONASS satellite compatible
- counts steps and calories
- Model: 10037175
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Microsoft via eBay cuts up to 50% off a selection of Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Android phones all coupled with an S Pen and impressive savings. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Save on hundred of models from top brands, in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Condition and warranty information is found on individual product pages.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Android Smartphone for $229.99 ($400 for it new at Samsung)
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
Most stores charge $50 more for each of these brand new models. Buy Now at Walmart
- 128GB is available in Grey
or Silver; 256GB in Grey or Silver.
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 11" 2388x1668 Retina touchscreen
- 12MP wide camera, 10MP ultra wide camera, and LiDAR scanner
- 4-speaker audio, 5 microphones
- support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio3
- Model: MHQR3LL/A
That's the best price we've ever seen for this model, and $250 less than a factory-selaed one today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Space Gray.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
Sign In or Register