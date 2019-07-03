New
eBay · 26 mins ago
Refurb Apple Unlocked iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone
$329 $599
free shipping
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $328.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and he lowest price we could find by $38 today. Buy Now
Tips
  • Note: It's listed in "Good" condition. No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 90-day return policy.
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Refurbished Unlocked GSM iOS Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register