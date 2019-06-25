New
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray or Gold for $328.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46, although we saw it for $8 less in April. Buy Now
- Note: It's listed in "Good" condition. No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 90-day return policy.
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$186 $230
free shipping
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $185.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $44.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
eBay · 4 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$188 $230
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $40.)
Update: The price has dropped to $187.99. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Apple iPhone 6s 32GB Prepaid Smartphone
$150 $299
free shipping
Walmart offers the Apple iPhone 6s 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk in Gray or Rose Gold for $149.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $149 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
eBay · 1 mo ago
Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone
$6
free shipping
Storm Buy via eBay offers this Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone for $5.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and around a buck less than what you'd pay elsewhere for such a case, but this is also the best selection we can find, with 12 model cases available. Buy Now
Features
- Available for a wide range of iPhone models, from iPhone 6 to iPhone XS Max
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Cable Bite Cable Protectors 12-Pack
$9
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $1 off and best price we could find
SZDLC via Amazon offers the Cable Bite Cable Protectors 12-Pack for Apple Lightning Cables for $9.99. Coupon code "YACI959K" cuts the price to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $1 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. These cable protectors snap on to buttress the sensitive area where the charging cable meets the charging plug. Deal ends July 31.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Olebr 3-in-1 Apple Watch / Airpods / iPhone Charging Stand
$12 $30
free shipping
Olebr via Amazon offers the Olebr 3-in-1 Apple Watch / Airpods / iPhone Charging Stand in Black or Bright Black for $29.97. Coupon code "665V66DN" cuts the price to $11.99. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with all Apple Watch models and iPhone models from iPhone 6
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 3 wks ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Apple · 3 wks ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$152 $179
free shipping
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver/White for $178.97. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $152.12. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today by $48). Buy Now
Tips
- A 30-day return policy and a 60-day replacement warranty fulfilled by the seller applies
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- S3 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch
- 1.5" 340x272 OLED display
- 8GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- heart rate sensor & altimeter
- watchOS 5
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $340
free shipping
Ending today, Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's $65 under last year's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $55 less than a new one today.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Target · 3 wks ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
