Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 30 mins ago
Refurb Apple TV 4K 32GB Media Receiver
$123 $145
free shipping

That's $46 less than what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" to drop the price.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
Features
  • Apple A10X Fusion 3-core processor
  • 3GB RAM and 32GB storage support for 4K HDR content (HDR10 and Dolby Vision)
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit Ethernet
  • HDMI
  • tvOS 11
  • Siri remote
  • Model: MQD22LL/A
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Expires 1/23/2020
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Streaming Media Players eBay Apple
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register