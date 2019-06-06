New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$78 $90
free shipping
BuySPRY via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9" in Gray for $89.98. Coupon code "BUY13" cuts that to $78.28. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw it for $22 less in our March mention. Deal ends June 5. Buy Now
Features
- water- and stain-resistant cover
- 64-key keyboard
- folds into a tablet stand
- protects the iPad display when not in use
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
Apple 10.5" iPad Pro Smart Keyboard
$80
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $30
Amazon offers the Apple 10.5" iPad Pro Smart Keyboard for $79.50 with free shipping. (Target offers it for the same price.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $30.) Features include:
- folds to create a tablet stand
- connects with smart connector
- water- and stain-resistant cover
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Azhizco MFi-Certified Lightning Cable 4-Pack
$7 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Azhizco Direct via Amazon offers the Azhizco MFi-Certified Nylon-Braided Lightning Cable 4-Pack for $12.99. Coupon code "4HGFRTOT" cuts that to $7.01. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 3-foot cables, 2 6-foot cables
- nylon braided cord
- aluminum connectors
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes
$30 $37
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $29.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- sizes 5 to 13
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 13
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Alpine Swiss Men's Mason Pea Coat
$28 $200
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Mason Pea Coat in Black or Grey for $34.99. Apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to drop it to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our January mention and $7 less than buying via other storefronts. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- most sizes S to XL
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
ASICS Men's HyperGel-Sai Running Shoes
$32 $40
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's HyperGel-Sai Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Samba pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $38.) Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- select sizes 7.5 to 14
Apple · 20 hrs ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
eBay · 21 hrs ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Amazon · 5 days ago
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$140 $159
free shipping
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $139.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $19 today. Buy Now
Tips
- it's marked as out of stock but can still be purchased at this price
Features
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
B&H Photo Video · 5 days ago
Apple Mac mini Core i5 Desktop w/ 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
$529 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $470 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.0, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or later
