You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
-
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on all iPhone 13 models for select carriers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Graphite pictured).
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Save $100 from Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. Plus, get 6 months of free Apple Music Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors and memory options.
It's the best price for these colors by $28 and Apple charges nearly twice as much. (If you like Deep Violet, not available here, check Amazon to get it for around a buck less.) Buy Now at Verizon
- Available in several colors (Saddle Brown pictured).
- specially tanned and finished European leather
- credit card or ID pocket
- matching strap
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" an extra 15% off a selection of vacuums, air purifiers, and stylers. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $246.49 (low by $54)
- Refurb items are backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
That's a $5 drop since last month and the best price we've ever seen for these. Buy Now at eBay
- Matte Redline frame w/ Prizm Black lenses
- Model: OO9013-I255
Sign In or Register