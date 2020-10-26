New
UntilGone · 51 mins ago
Refurb Apple Magsafe 2 Power Adapter
$35 $38
free shipping

With coupon code "3013820", that's $31 under the lowest price we could find for a genuine Apple adapter new elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone

Tips
  • Available in 45W, 60W, or 85W.
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "3013820"
  • Expires 10/26/2020
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Computer Cables UntilGone Apple
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register