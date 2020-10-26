With coupon code "3013820", that's $31 under the lowest price we could find for a genuine Apple adapter new elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in 45W, 60W, or 85W.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Take 40% off with coupon code "5RONVY7C". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Colorfulday via Amazon.
- plug and play (no adapter or driver/software required)
- supports 4K
That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Up to 480 Mbps data transfer speed
Apply coupon code "7559720-AFS" to save $64 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 2.4" LCD monitor
- 320 x 240 resolution
- 0.3 mega pixels camera
- 180 seconds total record time
Apply coupon code "452SHRT" for the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Assorted or Grey.
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
Coupon code "467LED-AFS" drops it to $27 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 3000K cool white
- mounts easily with the included adhesive tape
Other major carriers charge at least $5 a month and Apple charges $399 to buy the phone outright. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Requires new line, unlimited service, and 24-month plan.
- Plus, get $20 off the $40 activation fee.
You're essentially getting a pair of Airpods for free; so it's a savings of about $139 compared to most retailers. Buy Now at Apple
- The option to add the Airpods for free will appear in checkout
- Scroll down to see this offer.
- 10.5" 2224x1668 multi-touch Retina display
- front 7MP HD camera and 8MP rear camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Hexa 2.49GHz processor
- AirPods come w/ charging case
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Sign up for student deals through your My Best Buy account to get this discount. (See related offer below for details.)
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
