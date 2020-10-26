With coupon code "3013820", that's $25 under the lowest price we could find for a genuine Apple adapter new elsewhere, and $3 under our mention from last month. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in 45W, 60W, or 85W.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Apply coupon code "CF2TTY6E" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Weme via Amazon.
- one-touch backup function
- plug and play
- reversible USB type-C cable
- USB 3.2 gen 1standard
- transfer speeds up to 5Gbps
- compatible with 2.5" / 3.5" IDE/SATA hard drives
- Model: Y-3322C
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Best Buy
- supports video resolutions up to up to 1920x1200
- Model: DX-PD94592
Coupon code "6656920-AFS" drops it to $44 off list and grabs free shipping. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 31.5” x 15.7”
- storage strap
Apply coupon code "7559720-AFS" to save $64 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 2.4" LCD monitor
- 320 x 240 resolution
- 0.3 mega pixels camera
- 180 seconds total record time
Coupon code "5092920-AFS" takes $12 off the list price and grabs free shipping. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Push down your opener and open a bottle instantly.
- Model: 5092920-AFS
Apply coupon code "4697920-AFS" to make this $31 under the best price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- iOS and Android compatibility
- tracks steps, distance, blood pressure, heart rate, calories burned, and sleep quality
- shockproof and sweatproof
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Amazon is already taking $15 off several just-released Apple Watch Series 6 models, putting them at the best price we've seen. Grab the 40mm model for $384.99 or the 44mm model for $414.99. They're not available in all colors and currently on backorder, though. Buy Now at Amazon
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
That's the best price we could find by $21 and the first discount we've seen for this newly released version. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- The 128GB version is also available for $395 (a low by $5).
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera
- 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
- Touch ID
- iPadOS
- Model: MYLD2LL/A
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
Sign In or Register