eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i7 2.3GHz 15" Laptop
$400 $1,799
free shipping

That's the best price we could find on a refurb by $239 and all-time low for this mid-2012 model. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • Intel Core i7-3615QM 2.3GHz Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU
  • 15.4" 1440x900 LED antiglare LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 500GB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Mac OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
