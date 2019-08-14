- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5.6-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "APLDS" cuts it to $429.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
L.A. Computer Company offers the refurbished 3.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Broadwell Core i5 2.9GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $100 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find for this early-2015 model now by $101. Buy Now
L.A. Computer Company offers the MacBook Pro i9 6-Core 15" Retina Laptop w/ Touch Bar for $2,899 with free shipping. That's $600 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPad Air 2 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $149.99. Coupon code "IPDS" cuts that to $144.99. With free shipping, that's an all-time low and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $15. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the Voyager Night Rider Foldable Electric Scooter in Black for $99.99. Coupon code "VOYAGERIDR" drops that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most charge $130 or more. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $89.99. Coupon code "OKLYSUN10" cuts the prices to $79.99. With free shipping, that's a savings of up to $120 off list prices. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
syn_ergy via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s 64GB Smartphone in Space Gray for $124.99 with free shipping. That's $55 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $14, although most sellers charge $150 or more.)
Update: It's now $134.99. Buy Now
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray or Gold for $328.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and he lowest price we could find by $36 today. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 256GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray for $369.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $219.)
Update: The price has dropped to $374.99. Buy Now
