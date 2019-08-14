New
Daily Steals
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i7 2.2GHz 15" Laptop
$430 $1,300
free shipping

Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5.6-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "APLDS" cuts it to $429.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-2675QM 2.2GHz Sandy Bridge quad-core processor
  • 15.4" 1440x900 LED-backlit display
  • 4GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
  • AMD Radeon HD 6750M 512MB graphics card
  • DVD burner
  • Mac OS X Lion 10.7 or higher
