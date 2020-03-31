Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 46 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i7 15.4" Laptop (2013)
$600 $1,600
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $198. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Tekreplay via eBay.
  • A 60-day Tekreplay warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i7 2.7GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 LED retina display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 2 USB 3.0 ports, 2 ThunderBolt 2 ports, HDMI
  • MacOS 10.12 Sierra
  • Model: ME665LL/A
