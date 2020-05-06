Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
MegaMacs · 57 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i7 15" w/ Touch Bar, 256GB SSD (2017)
$1,500 $2,399
free shipping

That's $899 off the original retail price and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at MegaMacs

Tips
  • A 90-day MegaWatts warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15" Retina display
  • 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro 555 2GB graphics
  • macOS 10.14 Mojave or better
  • Model: MPTU2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals MacBook Pro MegaMacs Apple
Core i7 AMD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register