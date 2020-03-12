Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i7 15" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$390 $2,199
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $162. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Tekreplay via eBay with a 60-day warranty.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-3615QM Ivy Bridge 2.3GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.4" (2880x1800) Retina Display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GT 650M
  • Mac OS 9
  • Model: MC975LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals MacBook Pro eBay Apple
Core i7 15 inch Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
bigpike
good condition refurb. basically a 2 out of 5 on the scale they have. thats a gamble
53 min ago