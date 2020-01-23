Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $90. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $299 less than a new model and the best price we've seen for it in any condition. (We saw a new model for $1999 in our November mention.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1,599.99. Buy Now at eBay
Save on a variety of Lenovo laptop models and configurations, with prices starting from $189.99 Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $650 off list and the best price we've seen for a Surface Book with a 256GB SSD. Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 under our December mention, $110 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
It's the best deal we could find for a refurb today by $57. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on laptops, TVs, headphones, cameras, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on discounted construction toy sets from a variety of brands. Shop Now at Walmart
Stock up with some serious lows and prep for next year. Shop Now at Walmart
With prices from $699, that's the best we could find for them with a 1-year Apple warranty. Shop Now at Apple
That's up to $300 off, even before the $200 gift card. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's a low by at least $21, and the best prices for any of these new models. Shop Now at Apple
That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at eBay
