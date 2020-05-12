Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 22 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i5 13.3" Retina Laptop
$552 $580
free shipping

That's a low today by $80 for a refurb. You'll pay around $1,300 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold be Electronics Express via Rakuten.
Features
  • Intel Core i5 2.7GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" (2560 x 1600) LED Retina display
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • Intel Iris graphics 6100
  • MacOS
  • Model: MF839LL/A
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "XP28"
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals MacBook Pro Rakuten Apple
Core i5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register