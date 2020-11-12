Apply coupon code "631020" to save $700 off the list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Intel Core i5 2.3GHz CPU
- 13.3" glossy widescreen display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- macOS 10.6 (Snow Leopard)
That's $50 under our mention from last week, $399 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay, who provide a 1-year warranty.
- Intel Core i7 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- macOS
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB graphics
- Model: MVVJ2LL/A
That's $99 less than you'd pay for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay
- It comes with a 60-day Apple warranty and all original packaging and accessories.
That's a low by $200; most vendors charge $1,799.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is currently out of stock, but you can order now at this discount and it will ship when it returns to stock on October 21.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5 2.0 GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MWP72LL/A
Current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can take advantage of the savings listed below. Shop Now at Apple
- up to $200 off MacBooks and iMac w/ Apple Education Pricing
- up to $100 off iPads w/ Apple Education Pricing
- AirPods credit w/ Mac or iPad purchase
- 20% off AppleCare+ w/ Mac or iPad purchase
Coupon code "6656920-AFS" drops it to $44 off list and grabs free shipping. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 31.5” x 15.7”
- storage strap
Coupon code "5092920-AFS" takes $12 off the list price and grabs free shipping. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Push down your opener and open a bottle instantly.
- Model: 5092920-AFS
With coupon code "92676920", that's $23 under the lowest price we could find for similar lights elsewhere. (It's also $3 less than our June mention of a similar 5-pack.) Buy Now at UntilGone
- touch sensor
- expandable
- remote control
Apply coupon code "451020-AFS" for the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at UntilGone
- strong enough to hold a 60-lb. child
- absorbent inner liner
- fits easily in a diaper bag, glove compartment, or purse
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
That's $30 under Apple's price and still the best deal we've seen for this current-generation model, although it's only available in Gold. Buy Now at Amazon
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Model: MYL92LL/A
That's a low by $100, $50 under last month's mention, and the best price we've seen! Buy Now at Amazon
- The price drops at checkout.
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTJ2LL/A
Sign In or Register