Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i5 13.3" Laptop (2012)
$300 $1,000
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $80 outside of other TekReplay storefronts. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Sold by TekReplay via Walmart.
  • A 90-day TekReplay warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz Ivy Bridge dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1280x800 LED LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Thunderbolt & USB 3.0
  • Mac OS X 10.7.5 (Lion)
  • Model: MD101LL/A
