eBay · 23 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i5 13.3" Laptop (2012)
$300 $1,099
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for this configuration from a reputable seller by $97. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by TekReplay via eBay
  • A 60-day seller warranty applies
  • Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz Ivy Bridge dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1280x800 display
  • 4GB RAM
  • 500GB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Thunderbolt & USB 3.0
  • Mac OS X 10.8 or newer
  • Model: MD101LL/A
