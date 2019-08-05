eBay · 47 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i5 13" Laptop
$320 $320
free shipping

iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.

Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz Ivy Bridge dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1280x800 LED LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 250GB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
  • Thunderbolt & USB 3.0
  • Mac OS X 10.7.5 (Lion)
Leave a comment!

3 comments
chaosaddict
These claim to be "refurbished", but it was in poor cosmetic shape and the hinge was very loose. I think a more accurate description would be "Used - Grade B" or C.
6 hr 11 min ago
bigpike
Don't buy this old useless computer.
6 hr 27 min ago
sheepdog
Comes with Lion which supports nothing. I believe with some manipulation you can upgrade to High Sierra
7 hr 32 min ago