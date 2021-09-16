These refurb mid-2017 MacBooks Pro are marked up to $590 off list – but do note that what limited stock is available will ship without an OS. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Expires 9/17/2021
That's a $68 drop from our July mention, a savings of $1,569 off list, the best price we could find for a refurb by $90, and the lowest price we've ever seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty is included.
- 6th Generation Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Skylake CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS 10.12 Sierra
- Model: MLH32LL/A
Save on select configurations. Prices start at 209. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Latitude 3380 Kaby Lake i5 13.3" Laptop for $209 ($140 off).
Coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL1" takes $500 off several laptop models with a wide range of specs. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Precision 7520 Skylake i7 15.6" Laptop for $719 after coupon ($500 off).
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save on a variety of configurations when you apply code "7390DELL40LT". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance.
Coupon code "3050DELL50DT" drops the prices and gets free shipping on these builds. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance items.
