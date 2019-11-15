Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 29 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Intel Core 2 Duo 13.3" Laptop
$260 $1,499
free shipping

That's $1,239 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by TekReplay via eBay
  • A 60-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Core 2 Duo 2.66GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1280x800 display
  • 4GB RAM, 320GB storage
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • DVD
  • Mac OS X
  • Model: MC375LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Apple
Core 2 13.3 inch Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register