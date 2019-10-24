New
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13.3" Laptop (2011)
$290 $1,199
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $119. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by TekReplay via eBay.
  • A 60-day TekReplay warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
  • 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
  • SuperDrive DVD burner
  • iSight camera
  • Thunderbolt
  • Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
  • Model: MD313LL/A
