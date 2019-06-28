New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$335 w/ $50 Rakuten points
free shipping
Today only, Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Plus, you'll bag $50.10 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $55 less than a new one today.) Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
  • 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
  • SuperDrive DVD burner
  • iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
  • Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
  • Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Apple
Core i5 13 inch Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
sinsanamano
i hate refurbished to the core even what ever core it may be
43 min ago