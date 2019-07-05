New
Rakuten · 59 mins ago
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
L.A. Computer Company · 4 days ago
Refurb MacBook Pro i5 13" Retina Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$899 $1,799
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the refurbished 3.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Broadwell Core i5 2.9GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $100 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find for this early-2015 model now by $101. Buy Now
- A 90-day L.A. Computer Company warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5287U 2.9GHz Broadwell dual-core Processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- macOS 10.13.6 (High Sierra)
- Model: MF841LL/A
Ends Today
Amazon · 56 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i7 15" Laptop w/ Touch Bar
$1,880 $2,400
free shipping
Today only, Amazon offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop with Touch Bar in Silver for $1,879.99 with free shipping. That's $520 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- A 90-day Amazon warranty applies.
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB flash storage
- Radeon Pro 455 4GB graphics
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- macOS High Sierra
- Model: MR942LL/A
3 days ago
Apple MacBook Pro Recall (Mid-2015 models)
Get a free battery replacement
Apple has issued a voluntary recall of more than 400,000 mid-2015 Apple MacBook Pro 15.4" Retina Laptops due to a battery issue that can result in overheating and pose a fire safety risk. Most units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017, and you can check if your model is affected here by using its serial number. Affected customers can have their MacBook's battery replaced for free at an Apple Repair Center. (Service may take 1-2 weeks.) Click here for more information.
Rakuten · 24 mins ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Rakuten · 10 hrs ago
PUMA Men's Smash v2 Canvas Sneakers
$26 $55
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Smash v2 Canvas Sneakers in Charcoal or White for $34.99. Coupon code "PUMA25" drops it to $26.24. With free shipping, that's a buck under our April mention, $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 7 to 14.
Rakuten · 18 hrs ago
Adata Ultimate SU800 SATA 6Gbps SSDs
from $47 $55
free shipping
Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata Ultimate SU800 3D NAND 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD in several sizes from $46.74 via coupon code "ADA15", as listed below. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our May mention as the best deals we've seen. (It's also a new low for the 1TB and 2TB drives). Shop Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Hammer Anvil Leather RFID Safe Anti-Theft Minimalist Wallet
$6 $10
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers Hammer Anvil Leather RFID Safe Anti-Theft Minimalist Wallet in several colors (Black pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "ART1A" cuts that to $6.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Apple · 3 wks ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Target · 1 mo ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
eBay · 2 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$188 $230
free shipping
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $185.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $44.)
Update: The price has increased to $187.99. Buy Now
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
