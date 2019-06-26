Ends Today
Rakuten · 35 mins ago
$285 $340
free shipping
Ending today, Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's $65 under last year's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $55 less than a new one today.) Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
L.A. Computer Company · 4 days ago
Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 15" Laptop w/ 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM
$2,999 $3,399
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the mid-2018 Apple MacBook Pro Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 6-Core 15.4" Laptop with Touch Bar for $2,999 with free shipping. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display
- 32GB RAM
- 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 555X 4GB GPU
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
Ends Today
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$139 $164
free shipping
Ending today, All Day Zip via Rakuten offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $164. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $139.40. With free shipping, that's a buck under our May mention and is the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $20.) Buy Now
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Ends Today
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Arcade1UP Deluxe Ed. 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet
$272 $300
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1UP Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet for $319.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $271.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $28 and tied with our April mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
- 17" color LCD
- games include Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, more
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
FDW Hanging Chaise Lounger
$119 $320
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Hanging Chaise Lounger in Green for $139.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $118.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- measures 74.8" x 50" x 82.68"
- 46" built-in canopy
- 250-lb. max capacity
- Model: HK-PF30-Green
Apple · 3 wks ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Target · 3 wks ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video · 4 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 GPS Smartwatch
$297 $349
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch in several colors (Black pictured) for $299.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $296.57. That's tied with our April mention and $52 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided
- W3 dual-core processor
- 324x394 OLED display
- 16GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS
- 18-hour battery life
- watchOS 5
2 comments
pmurray63
> (It's $55 less than a new one today.)
Someone is selling brand-new 2011 MacBooks?
Someone is selling brand-new 2011 MacBooks?
chaosaddict
Sounds like this isn't really refurbished, if "it will show signs of use and cosmetic blemishes which do not affect the functionality of the item. Examples of which are: scratches, scuffs, dents, hairline cracks or dings."
Sign In or Register