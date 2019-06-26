Ends Today
Ending today, Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's $65 under last year's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $55 less than a new one today.) Buy Now
  • Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
  • 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
  • SuperDrive DVD burner
  • iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
  • Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
  • Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
pmurray63
> (It's $55 less than a new one today.)

Someone is selling brand-new 2011 MacBooks?
2 hr 23 min ago
chaosaddict
Sounds like this isn't really refurbished, if "it will show signs of use and cosmetic blemishes which do not affect the functionality of the item. Examples of which are: scratches, scuffs, dents, hairline cracks or dings."
4 hr 52 min ago