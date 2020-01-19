Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Air i5 13" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2015)
$430 $1,200
free shipping

That's $770 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by TekReplay via eBay.
  • A 60-day TekReplay warranty is provided.
  • Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED LCD
  • 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0
  • Mac OS X 10.10, Yosemite
  • Model: MJVG2LL/A
