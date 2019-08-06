New
Refurb Apple MacBook Air i5 1.4GHz 11.6" (Early 2014) Laptop
$300
TekReplay via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Haswell Core i5 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $299.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $96, although we saw it for $10 less a year ago. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core I5-4250U 1.4GHz Haswell dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Bluetooth 4.0, Thunderbolt, USB 3.0
  • Mac OS X 10.9 (Mavericks) or higher
  • Model: MD711LL/B
