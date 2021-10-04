It's $550 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- No OS is provided.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
-
-
A refurb model costs $250 more in our January mention, plus it's $1,100 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd-gen. Intel Core i7 2GHz processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD846LL/A
That's $640 off list and a great price for this MacBook Air. Plus, it includes a case. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i7 2.2GHz dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- Mac OS X El Capitan or macOS Sierra
- Model: MJVE2LL/A
It's $20 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $226. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Gold at this price.
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTL2LL/A
Coupon code "DNEWS054921" cuts it to $670 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- current Mac OS
- includes protective snap-on case
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
You'd pay $150 more for a refurb on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tech Deals 4Less via Amazon.
- Amazon has a 30-day return policy, but no warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- OS X El Capitan
- Model: MMGG2LL/A
Save on select models with a range of specs from $959. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Refurbished items are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Save an extra 35% off one item via "FALL35DFS".
- Save an extra 40% off laptops priced over $600 or 50% off on $1,000+ via code "FALL21LAPTOP"
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance items.
That's a savings of 50%. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- This server does not come with an operating system.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- 2x Intel Xeon E5-2630 v4 2.2GHz 10-core CPUs
- 17.5 TB hard drive
- Model: dell-poweredge-r630-10-port-000006
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save $499.99 and get this item free with a new line of service and eligible unlimited plan. Shop Now at Verizon
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- This item is currently not in stock, but you can order now to get this price. Scheduled ship dates vary by color with October 15 being the soonest.
- 6.1" LCD display
- 12MP camera
- iOS 13
It's $30 under what you'd pay at Apple direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 1 to 4 weeks.
- In Space Gray or Silver.
- A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.2" Retina display
- 12MP ultra-wide front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Model: MK2K3LL/A
It's the lowest price we could find today by $77 and also an all-time low for this particular model. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in PRODUCT(RED).
- It is due back in stock soon, but can be ordered at this price today.
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M02T3LL/A
