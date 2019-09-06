Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of around $72 today, although we saw it for $60 less in last month's mention without the points. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Daily Steals discounts select refurbished laptops, with prices starting from $189.99. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Refurbished Store takes an extra 50% off its refurbished Dell Latitude E7250 laptops via coupon code "SAVE50E7250", with prices starting at $219.50 after coupon. Plus, the same code bags free shipping for these items. That's tied with our April mention as the highest percent-off discount we've seen for this model. Shop Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $519.99. Coupon code "BUY85" cuts it to $434.99. With free shipping, that's $121 under last month's mention (which came with $83 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $85.) Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's the best price we've seen. It's $2 under our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $59. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Smartphone for AT&T in Gold or Space Gray for $729.99. Coupon code "APLXS64" drops it to $699.99. (You'll have to remove the $7.35 shipping insurance in-cart to see this price.) That's $399 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and $89 less than the best price we could find for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
Sign In or Register