Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 Dual 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$460 $470
free shipping

That's $20 less than our September mention (although that came with $72 credit) and the lowest price we could find by $10 today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by TekReplay via eBay
  • a 60-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED glossy display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Mac OS X 10.11 (El Capitan)
  • Model: MMGG2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals MacBook eBay Apple
Core i5 13.3 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register